Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized funds

The policeman Yuriy Rybyansky, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of seized funds and had access to seized property, was found in the Rivne region and detained, the Kyiv National Police Department reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The internal security of the National Police detained law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. The policeman was found in Rivne region. - reported the police.

According to reports, urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Further investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Addition

Earlier it became known that the Kyiv police were looking for law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. It was reported that the head of the Darnytskyi police department of the National Police Department in Kyiv did not report for duty and was not in contact.

Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for the policeman within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder with the note "missing"). "He was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property. During the inspection, law enforcement officers of the Internal Security Department discovered the disappearance of seized funds," the police noted.

Criminal proceedings were also initiated under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the investigation of which will be carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds