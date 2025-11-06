Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized funds

ukenru
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25405 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 26673 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 32519 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 47410 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 37841 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 31826 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48960 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48667 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
November 5, 12:20 PM • 24074 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to RussiaNovember 6, 02:21 AM • 13740 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIVNovember 6, 02:50 AM • 16644 views
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years lateNovember 6, 03:32 AM • 15036 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11901 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9816 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 5202 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9954 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25408 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48962 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48668 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Europe
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11956 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 20706 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 22689 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 39558 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 43839 views
Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

The missing policeman, Yuriy Rybyansky, was found and detained in the Rivne region. He was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property; the seized funds disappeared.

Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized funds

The policeman Yuriy Rybyansky, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of seized funds and had access to seized property, was found in the Rivne region and detained, the Kyiv National Police Department reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The internal security of the National Police detained law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. The policeman was found in Rivne region.

- reported the police.

According to reports, urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Further investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Addition

Earlier it became known that the Kyiv police were looking for law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. It was reported that the head of the Darnytskyi police department of the National Police Department in Kyiv did not report for duty and was not in contact.

Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for the policeman within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder with the note "missing"). "He was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property. During the inspection, law enforcement officers of the Internal Security Department discovered the disappearance of seized funds," the police noted.

Criminal proceedings were also initiated under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the investigation of which will be carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds06.11.25, 11:36 • 4722 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
