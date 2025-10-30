Walked 16 km barefoot: "White Angels" unit evacuated a couple who left frontline Torske

The police evacuation group "White Angels" evacuated a couple who left the front-line Torske, walking 16 km, holding onto a bicycle. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the couple had not eaten for three days, and their house was completely burned down – they barely managed to escape. Left homeless, the pensioners set off on foot to Lyman.

It hit, we barely managed to jump out of the basement. Everything burned down, nothing was left. We decided to go to our son-in-law in Lyman. We left at 9 in the morning and arrived around 2 PM. We stopped at people's houses because my wife felt unwell with her heart. We covered 16 km, holding onto a bicycle. The woman walked barefoot because her boots chafed her feet. - the man said.

