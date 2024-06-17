$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Waiting for the F-16: Oleshchuk showed the combat work of Ukrainian pilots against enemy targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32555 views

Ukrainian pilots are successfully defending the skies with Soviet-era fighters, as shown in a video released by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which demonstrates combat missions of pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command.

Waiting for the F-16: Oleshchuk showed the combat work of Ukrainian pilots against enemy targets

Pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command are successfully holding the line with proven Soviet fighters. The video of the pilots' combat work was released by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, our pilots are squeezing the best out of the Soviet-made equipment they have in service. The ground staff keeps these aircraft in a combat-ready condition and does everything to protect them from enemy eyes

- Oleshchuk said in his post. 

The general posted a video from the cockpit showing the daily work of Ukrainian pilots. In particular, the footage shows the interception of an enemy UAV and the moment of dropping a JDAM-ER guided missile. 

No immediate effect is expected from receiving the F-16, as the pilots have to adapt to Ukrainian airspace17.06.24, 13:39 • 15463 views

According to Oleshchuk himself in the video , the work of the pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command.

I am convinced that with the arrival of Western aircraft to all tactical aviation brigades of the Air Force, this work will be much more effective

- Oleshchuk notes. 

Recall

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that Kyiv is taking all necessary measures to effectively ensure the operation of F-16 fighters and their deployment on the territory of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Mykola Oleshchuk
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland
