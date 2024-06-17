$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13769 views

No immediate effect is expected from receiving the F-16, as the pilots have to adapt to Ukrainian airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15463 views

Ukraine should not expect a quick effect from receiving F-16s, as pilots need time to get used to Ukrainian airspace, and the number and modification of the F-16s received will determine their effectiveness in performing complex tasks.

No immediate effect is expected from receiving the F-16, as the pilots have to adapt to Ukrainian airspace

The targets that the F-16s will be able to strike will be determined by the military leadership, but no quick effect should be expected, as the pilots have to get used to Ukrainian airspace.

The Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Of course, the goals will be determined by our leadership, but we should understand that we should not expect a quick effect, as we must understand that the pilots must get used to the airspace of Ukraine, as combat missions are somewhat different from training flights. In addition, we understand that we will be receiving F-16s partially. Of course, in order to effectively perform tasks of varying complexity, we need a lot of these aircraft. Everything will depend on how many and what modification they will be delivered to Ukraine

- Yevlash said.

Recall

The United States is focused on getting Ukraine F-16 fighters this summer. Opportunities for pilot training exist, both in the United States and among some of its coalition partners. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ukrainian Air Force
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
