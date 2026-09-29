Vučić resigned, but now wants to head Serbia’s government — students oppose this

Photo: AP

Aleksandar Vučić will not leave politics after resigning as president of Serbia — he will run in early parliamentary elections and seek the post of prime minister. LRT reports, according to UNN.

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Vučić transferred presidential powers to his political ally, Parliamentary Speaker Ana Brnabić, who will temporarily serve as acting head of state until early presidential elections.

Early parliamentary elections in Serbia are scheduled for October 25. Vučić intends to become the leading candidate of his Serbian Progressive Party and, if successful, return to the post of prime minister, which he has previously held.

Vučić faces a challenge from the student movement

One of the authorities' main rivals in the elections will be the student movement, which has formed its own electoral list. It emerged from large-scale anti-government protests that have been ongoing in Serbia for almost two years.

The battle is only beginning. None of us was born into office, but we will defeat them even without our positions. I call on you to defeat them more decisively than ever before — Vučić said after resigning.

Protests in Serbia erupted after the tragedy in Novi Sad in November 2024, where 16 people were killed when a structure at a recently reconstructed railway station collapsed. The protests later grew into a broader anti-corruption movement.

Vučić dominated Serbian politics for more than a decade, serving as both prime minister and president. His second presidential term was to end in 2027, and he was not eligible to run for a third term.

Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia