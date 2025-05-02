Von der Leyen will discuss support for peace in Ukraine in the European Parliament

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will take part in a debate in the European Parliament next week on supporting peace in Ukraine. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paola Piño, during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

President von der Leyen will travel to Strasbourg on Tuesday. She will take part in debates at the plenary session of the European Parliament on EU support for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine," - said the spokeswoman of the European Commission. - said the spokeswoman of the European Commission.

According to the draft agenda of the European Parliament, debates with statements from the Council of the EU and the European Commission on EU support for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine are scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, May 7.

According to the spokeswoman of the European Commission, von der Leyen plans to return to Brussels on Thursday, May 8.

