Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10234 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19793 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23180 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18073 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30505 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68402 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 139008 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121190 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128792 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127930 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Von der Leyen will discuss support for peace in Ukraine in the European Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

On Tuesday, President von der Leyen will participate in a debate in the European Parliament on supporting a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the European Commission.

Von der Leyen will discuss support for peace in Ukraine in the European Parliament

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will take part in a debate in the European Parliament next week on supporting peace in Ukraine. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paola Piño, during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

President von der Leyen will travel to Strasbourg on Tuesday. She will take part in debates at the plenary session of the European Parliament on EU support for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine," - said the spokeswoman of the European Commission.

- said the spokeswoman of the European Commission.

According to the draft agenda of the European Parliament, debates with statements from the Council of the EU and the European Commission on EU support for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine are scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, May 7.

According to the spokeswoman of the European Commission, von der Leyen plans to return to Brussels on Thursday, May 8.

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister02.05.25, 08:30 • 28469 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
