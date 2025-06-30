Volunteers of "Contract 18-24" receive a 12-month deferment from mobilization: the government approved amendments to the draft law

Volunteers who have served under the "Contract 18–24" project are guaranteed a 12-month deferment from re-mobilization. The relevant bill, developed by the Ministry of Defense, has been approved by the government. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense initiated amendments to the legislation providing for a 12-month deferment from mobilization for volunteers who have served under "Contract 18–24". The relevant bill, developed by the Ministry of Defense, was approved at a government meeting on Friday - the post states.

Addition

Previously, after discharge from military service, such citizens could be placed on military registration and immediately called up again. The approved amendments to the Law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" will eliminate this.

The legally guaranteed deferment will allow volunteers to rest and, if necessary, undergo the necessary medical and social rehabilitation.

Recall

In February, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially launched the project "Contract 18-24". This is a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24 who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year. The project offers additional financial remuneration, professional training with instructors with combat experience, and social guarantees.