Voloshyn on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: the enemy has a certain aggravation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85676 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151067 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251183 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36321 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68278 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62390 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224852 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68261 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113078 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113963 views
Actual
Voloshyn on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: the enemy has a certain aggravation

Voloshyn on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: the enemy has a certain aggravation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76915 views

Russians intensified assault operations in the area of Chasovyi Yar, but did not achieve any territorial success, despite active fighting day and night.

The Russians have experienced a certain aggravation regarding Chasovyi Yar. The occupiers continue active assault operations. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Regarding Chasovyi Yar. The enemy has escalated the situation, and active assault operations continue in Chasovyi Yar. The situation has not changed in the morning, active hostilities continue both during the day and at night. The enemy has not had any territorial successes in recent days, there is no enemy army there,

- Voloshyn said.

Details

He also reported on the situation in Krasnohorivka.

Regarding Krasnohorivka. The enemy keeps trying to storm the town, some small mobile groups of occupants managed to break through to the east of Krasnohorivka and entered the refractory plant. They are in a difficult situation because our servicemen from the 59th separate mechanized brigade have deprived them of ammunition and armored vehicles support,

- Voloshyn said.

AddendumAddendum

On May 10, Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade , reported that the enemy continues to attempt to operationally encircle the town of Chasiv Yar, which it wants to turn into a bridgehead for further occupation of Donetsk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

