Voloshyn on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: the enemy has a certain aggravation

The Russians have experienced a certain aggravation regarding Chasovyi Yar. The occupiers continue active assault operations. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Regarding Chasovyi Yar. The enemy has escalated the situation, and active assault operations continue in Chasovyi Yar. The situation has not changed in the morning, active hostilities continue both during the day and at night. The enemy has not had any territorial successes in recent days, there is no enemy army there, - Voloshyn said.

Details

He also reported on the situation in Krasnohorivka.

Regarding Krasnohorivka. The enemy keeps trying to storm the town, some small mobile groups of occupants managed to break through to the east of Krasnohorivka and entered the refractory plant. They are in a difficult situation because our servicemen from the 59th separate mechanized brigade have deprived them of ammunition and armored vehicles support, - Voloshyn said.

On May 10, Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade , reported that the enemy continues to attempt to operationally encircle the town of Chasiv Yar, which it wants to turn into a bridgehead for further occupation of Donetsk region.