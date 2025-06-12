A record number of battles have been recorded in the Novopavlivka direction.
Kyiv • UNN
A record 46 combat engagements were recorded in the Novopavlivka sector in a day, which is the highest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The enemy is actively storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Novopavlivka direction is the most difficult in the southern section of the front line. Over the past day, there has been a record number of combat clashes here since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, namely 46, said the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn on the national telethon, writes UNN.
In the south, the most difficult is the Novopavlivka direction. A record was recorded there, 46 combat clashes per day. This is the largest since the beginning of the entire full-scale Russian invasion
He also added that the Russian invaders tried to storm Ukrainian positions in the direction of Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopol and a number of other settlements in the Novopavlivka direction. The enemy is also active in the Huliaipil direction.
"It is restless in the Huliaipil direction, where the enemy is trying to break through in the direction of the village of Malynivka. It uses motorcycles and light-engine equipment in its assaults. At the same time, it constantly strikes with unguided air missiles in the Huliaipil direction," the spokesman said.
Voloshyn also noted that the enemy is also operating in the Orikhiv direction, where it wants to seize a bridgehead.
"In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy traditionally conducts its offensive actions in the direction of Machka, Stepove and tries to break through our line of defense, which is in this area, and seize a bridgehead somewhere near Orikhiv," Voloshyn said.
Addendum
The Russian army has intensified the use of unguided air missiles in the southern direction to support assault operations. Aircraft launch missiles from a safe distance to avoid air defense.