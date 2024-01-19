ukenru
Actual
Volcanic eruption in Iceland shown on drone footage

Volcanic eruption in Iceland shown on drone footage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30368 views

Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjadl erupts for the second time since December

The drone footage shows the eruption of an Icelandic volcano near Grindavik. The video was published by Mashable, UNN reports.

Details

On January 14, the Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjadl erupted for the second time since December, when intense seismic activity provoked the evacuation of residents of the nearby city of Grindavik.

After the new eruption, a fissure opened about 450 meters from the city and lava from the fissure reached Grindavik, destroying several houses and damaging some local infrastructure. Residents were evacuated during the eruption, and the rapid installation of protective barriers prevented the lava from causing further damage to the city.

Although volcanic activity seemed to have subsided after the eruption, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) warned on January 17 that magma was still accumulating below the surface, so eruptions through fresh fissures were still possible.

The drone footage was taken by aerial photographer Bjorn Steinbeck.

In Iceland, lava from a volcanic eruption reached the city14.01.24, 22:43 • 135894 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldMultimedia

Contact us about advertising