03:01 AM • 11087 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 18153 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 17526 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 29726 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 68532 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46794 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37672 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33442 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59199 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55935 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Visibility 200-500 meters: drivers warned of danger due to fog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

On December 3, significant visibility deterioration due to fog is expected in northern, central, southern, Zakarpattia regions, Kyiv, and the Carpathians. The State Emergency Service urges drivers to maintain a safe speed and distance, and to avoid sudden maneuvers.

Visibility 200-500 meters: drivers warned of danger due to fog

Fog with visibility of 200-500 meters is expected in parts of Ukraine in the first half of the day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned drivers on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In the first half of December 3, a significant deterioration of visibility due to fog is expected in the northern, central, southern, Zakarpattia regions, Kyiv and the Carpathians. Visibility 200-500 meters (Level I danger, yellow)

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, "weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic in these areas, which increases the risk of road accidents."

The State Emergency Service urged drivers to:

  • maintain a safe speed and distance;
    • turn on fog lights (if available) along with low beam headlights;
      • avoid sudden maneuvers;
        • if you need to stop, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

          "Be as attentive and careful as possible on the road!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

          Julia Shramko

