Visibility 200-500 meters: drivers warned of danger due to fog

Fog with visibility of 200-500 meters is expected in parts of Ukraine in the first half of the day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned drivers on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In the first half of December 3, a significant deterioration of visibility due to fog is expected in the northern, central, southern, Zakarpattia regions, Kyiv and the Carpathians. Visibility 200-500 meters (Level I danger, yellow) - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, "weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic in these areas, which increases the risk of road accidents."

The State Emergency Service urged drivers to:

maintain a safe speed and distance;

turn on fog lights (if available) along with low beam headlights;

avoid sudden maneuvers;

if you need to stop, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

"Be as attentive and careful as possible on the road!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Cloudy and wet weather to cover Ukraine: forecast for Wednesday, December 3