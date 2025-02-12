Violence in a boarding school in Lviv region: the Ombudsman told about the stage of the investigation

An investigation into violations of children's rights at the Velykolyubinsk Training and Rehabilitation Center in Lviv Oblast is underway. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, there have already been some progress in the case - a separate commission of the regional council has been created and personnel changes have been made. He said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Lubinets emphasized that each case of violation of children's rights is documented, and an official request is submitted to eliminate the problem.

For each of our cases, especially those that we show publicly, I send an official document - a submission to eliminate the violated rights. My representative in the Lviv region has reported and reports every week on what has been done. As of now, a separate commission of the regional council has been created there, and appropriate personnel changes have been made - the Ombudsman said.

He noted that it would be possible to talk about the full implementation of all necessary measures only after receiving official documents.

Now we see that there is a reaction, including a legal one. Representatives of the regional council and the regional military administration have joined this process. Meetings are repeatedly organized, including non-public ones, where they report on the implementation of our official document - Lubinets said.

What is known about the case?

On September 28, the Ombudsman reported that he had received information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children in the institution, which may have been committed by the director of the institution.

After that, a monitoring visit was initiated with the participation of the National Social Service of Ukraine and charitable organizations.

This institution takes care of orphans, children deprived of parental care, children with special educational needs and those in difficult life circumstances.

The recorded testimonies of the children testify to sexual harassment, public humiliation and threats from the head of the institution, including the placement of children in a psychiatric hospital for "misbehavior.

The investigation is ongoing.