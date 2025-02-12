Violence in a boarding school in Lviv region: the Ombudsman told about the stage of the investigation

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45591 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100409 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102595 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113232 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116852 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159336 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103522 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95970 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149617 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106732 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136851 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138658 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166588 views
Violence in a boarding school in Lviv region: the Ombudsman told about the stage of the investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34235 views

In the Lviv region, an investigation is underway into violations of children's rights at the Velykolyubinsky Educational and Rehabilitation Center. A special commission was created and personnel changes were made after reports of possible violence by the director of the institution.

An investigation into violations of children's rights at the Velykolyubinsk Training and Rehabilitation Center in Lviv Oblast is underway. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, there have already been some progress in the case - a separate commission of the regional council has been created and personnel changes have been made. He said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Lubinets emphasized that each case of violation of children's rights is documented, and an official request is submitted to eliminate the problem.

For each of our cases, especially those that we show publicly, I send an official document - a submission to eliminate the violated rights. My representative in the Lviv region has reported and reports every week on what has been done. As of now, a separate commission of the regional council has been created there, and appropriate personnel changes have been made 

- the Ombudsman said.

He noted that it would be possible to talk about the full implementation of all necessary measures only after receiving official documents.

Now we see that there is a reaction, including a legal one. Representatives of the regional council and the regional military administration have joined this process. Meetings are repeatedly organized, including non-public ones, where they report on the implementation of our official document 

- Lubinets said.

What is known about the case?

On September 28, the Ombudsman reported that he had received information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children in the institution, which may have been committed by the director of the institution. 

After that, a monitoring visit was initiated with the participation of the National Social Service of Ukraine and charitable organizations.

This institution takes care of orphans, children deprived of parental care, children with special educational needs and those in difficult life circumstances.

The recorded testimonies of the children testify to sexual harassment, public humiliation and threats from the head of the institution, including the placement of children in a psychiatric hospital for "misbehavior.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

