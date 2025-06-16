$41.450.04
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Viktor Skrypnyk returns to "Zorya": the club announces the appointment of a new coach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Viktor Skrypnyk, who coached "Zorya" from 2019 to 2022, has once again become the head coach of the Luhansk club. He replaced Mladen Bartulović, who managed the team since 2024.

Viktor Skrypnyk returns to "Zorya": the club announces the appointment of a new coach

Viktor Skrypnyk has been appointed as the new head coach of Luhansk "Zorya", who already headed Luhansk from 2019 to 2022. Skrypnyk will replace Mladen Bartulovich in this position. This was reported by the press service of "Zorya", reports UNN.

The new coach of Luhansk "Zorya" will be a specialist well known to Luhansk fans – Viktor Skrypnyk

- the message says.

The club reminded that Skrypnyk had already headed "Zorya" from 2019 to 2022. Under his leadership, "Zorya" twice became the bronze medalist of the championship (seasons 2019/20 and 2020/21), and also played in the final of the National Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

Also under Skrypnyk's leadership, "Zorya" scored the highest number of points at that time in the group stage of European Cups. It was in the 2021/22 season in the Conference League, when the Luhansk team won 7 credit points.

Supplement

As already mentioned, Skrypnyk headed "Zorya" from 2019 to 2022. After being dismissed from "Zorya", the coach headed Poltava "Vorskla", and Skrypnyk's last place of work was Kharkiv "Metalist 1925", where he worked until July 2024.

It should be noted that today "Zorya" announced the dismissal of Mladen Bartulovich, who headed Luhansk since 2024. Under the leadership of Bartulovich, "Zorya" took 7th place in the Ukrainian Championship in the 2024/25 season.

Let us remind you

The former coach of "Alexandria", Ruslan Rotan, whose resignation from the club was announced today, headed Zhytomyr "Polissya". The contract with the club is valid until 2028.

The head coach of Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" Yuriy Vernydub and his coaching staff left the team.

Former coach of Kharkiv "Metalist 1925" Patrick van Leeuwen headed Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas". The contract with the coach is for 3 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukraine
