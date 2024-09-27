Victory plan presented to America, each point explained - Zelensky

The victory plan is presented to America. Everything key for Ukraine is on the table with our partners. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, UNN reports.

The victory plan has been presented to America, and we have explained each point. Now, at the level of our teams, we will work to fill every step, every decision we make. Strong positions for Ukraine mean faster peace. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners, and everything is being considered. Long-range capability, defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps towards Russian assets. We have managed to work on all these topics - Zelensky said.

In addition, he announced preparations for a meeting in Germany within the framework of the Ramstein.

"...this is a format where we will work together with our partners to implement the points of the Victory Plan. I am grateful to President Biden for the invitation," Zeelnski summarized.

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein

Recall

Zelenskyy's visit to the United States ends today. The President of Ukraine met with US President Joe Biden and US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and presented them with the Victory Plan.