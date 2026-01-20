Verkhovna Rada staff switches to remote work - MP

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will work remotely due to the lack of heating and water caused by Russian attacks, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Given the active attention to this topic for some reason, I inform you that today the Apparatus will also work remotely in the Rada due to the lack of heating and water caused by the shelling. - Zheleznyak wrote.

He added that "specifically in my office, there was almost no heating anyway, and it was about +12 degrees."

"There is nothing terrible in the fact that the Rada apparatus will work remotely. There is no water or heat in the Rada itself. There is no session now. And everything can be done remotely," People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko added in turn on Telegram.

