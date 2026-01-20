Verkhovna Rada staff switches to remote work - MP

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 21617 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 47896 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 39997 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 41246 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 36090 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 44320 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 20778 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 53900 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 51163 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19178 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 22398 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 21046 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 5018 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 17273 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 16952 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 2460 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 44320 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 53900 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 51163 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 67491 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 23046 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 38479 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 32492 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 37304 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 49309 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Verkhovna Rada staff switches to remote work - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

The Verkhovna Rada staff will work remotely due to the lack of heating and water caused by Russian attacks. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezhniak reported that the temperature in his office is about +12 degrees Celsius.

Verkhovna Rada staff switches to remote work - MP

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will work remotely due to the lack of heating and water caused by Russian attacks, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Given the active attention to this topic for some reason, I inform you that today the Apparatus will also work remotely in the Rada due to the lack of heating and water caused by the shelling.

- Zheleznyak wrote.

He added that "specifically in my office, there was almost no heating anyway, and it was about +12 degrees."

"There is nothing terrible in the fact that the Rada apparatus will work remotely. There is no water or heat in the Rada itself. There is no session now. And everything can be done remotely," People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko added in turn on Telegram.

Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold16.01.26, 12:34 • 29583 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak