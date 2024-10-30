Verkhovna Rada fails to vote on fines for operators due to communication problems during blackouts
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 11431 on fines for mobile operators for lack of communication during blackouts. The document received only 199 votes in favor and was rejected.
On Wednesday, October 30, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to vote for draft law No. 11431 aimed at ensuring stable operation of mobile operators during blackouts. UNN reports this with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The Verkhovna Rada VOTED in the first reading #11431 on the settlement of the issue of state supervision in the field of electronic communications and operational support for the sustainability of electronic communication networks as a basis - only 199. It also did not receive enough votes for the second reading (206), so it is considered rejected
The MP pointed out that the document provides for fines on operators for failing to ensure uninterrupted communication when the power is cut off. “This is an absolutely unrealistic story that will only lead to pressure on business,” Zheleznyak said
He reminded that the European Business Association, the American Chamber of Commerce and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs were categorically against.
Recall
A parliamentary committee has recommended draft law No. 11431 to ensure the operation of mobile operators during blackouts. The draft law provides for increased inspections and fines for operators that do not ensure sufficient autonomy of equipment.