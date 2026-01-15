Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes

The plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada was concluded due to the lack of the necessary number of votes to make decisions. This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament, Oleksandr Kornienko, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the session, Oleksandr Kornienko announced that the parliament did not have enough votes to make decisions on agenda items.

Dear colleagues, we do not have the potential to make decisions. We will fail the next proposal as well - said Kornienko.

After that, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada announced the completion of the consideration of the issues scheduled for the day and a break in the parliament's work.

The consideration of the agenda items for today is completed, I thank everyone for their fruitful work, I ask for a break in our plenary session - he added.

Recall

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the term of general mobilization for another 90 days - until May 3, 2026. 312 people's deputies voted "for" this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada also voted to extend the martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026.