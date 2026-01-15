Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14168 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 18898 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 12950 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 15179 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 36460 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33964 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35926 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33683 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27522 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23158 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robotJanuary 15, 01:23 AM • 7774 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 16285 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 13719 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 12404 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 10360 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 3950 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14168 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 18898 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 41066 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 53269 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 4200 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35237 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69447 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 61016 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65235 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
9K720 Iskander

Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada ended due to an insufficient number of votes to make decisions. The First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament, Oleksandr Kornienko, announced a break in the work.

Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes

The plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada was concluded due to the lack of the necessary number of votes to make decisions. This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament, Oleksandr Kornienko, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the session, Oleksandr Kornienko announced that the parliament did not have enough votes to make decisions on agenda items.

Dear colleagues, we do not have the potential to make decisions. We will fail the next proposal as well

- said Kornienko.

After that, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada announced the completion of the consideration of the issues scheduled for the day and a break in the parliament's work.

The consideration of the agenda items for today is completed, I thank everyone for their fruitful work, I ask for a break in our plenary session

- he added.

Recall

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the term of general mobilization for another 90 days - until May 3, 2026. 312 people's deputies voted "for" this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada also voted to extend the martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine