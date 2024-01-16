ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on unified electronic registry of servicemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a draft law on automatic acquisition of combatant status and the creation of an electronic register of persons liable for military service, which aims to improve data processing for military registration.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on automatic granting of war veteran status and the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service. This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

After long and difficult discussions and the failure of many amendments, draft law No. 10062 on registers for military registration was adopted as a whole. In favor - 249

- Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Draft Law No. 10062 amends certain Laws of Ukraine to improve the procedure for processing and using data in state registers for military registration and obtaining the status of a war veteran during martial law.

The explanatory note to the document states that, according to the Ministry of Defense, more than a million people in various structures are currently involved in the security and defense sector. In particular, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 700,000 people have been mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 60,000 to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, 90,000 to the National Guard of Ukraine, and 100,000 to the National Police of Ukraine.

However, as of August 2023, only 95,846 people who participated in the defense of Ukraine and the protection of public safety in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine received the status of combatants.

