Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on unified electronic registry of servicemen

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on automatic granting of war veteran status and the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service. This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

After long and difficult discussions and the failure of many amendments, draft law No. 10062 on registers for military registration was adopted as a whole. In favor - 249 - Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Draft Law No. 10062 amends certain Laws of Ukraine to improve the procedure for processing and using data in state registers for military registration and obtaining the status of a war veteran during martial law.

The explanatory note to the document states that, according to the Ministry of Defense, more than a million people in various structures are currently involved in the security and defense sector. In particular, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 700,000 people have been mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 60,000 to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, 90,000 to the National Guard of Ukraine, and 100,000 to the National Police of Ukraine.

However, as of August 2023, only 95,846 people who participated in the defense of Ukraine and the protection of public safety in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine received the status of combatants.

