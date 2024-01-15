ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

New version of draft law on mobilization to be submitted to the Parliament in a few weeks - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112327 views

The finalized draft law on mobilization, which aims to provide rest for those who have been fighting at the front since 2022 and to provide a replacement system, will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said.

 A new version of the draft law on mobilization will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

Details

As Kalmykova noted, the MPs' comments on the draft law were more about form than substance, so the draft law will not change fundamentally.  

This law is needed as soon as possible, because it is in the interests of those people who have been protecting us on the front line for about two years... We understand that it will take several weeks

said the Deputy Minister.

She added that the main idea of this draft law remains the same: to give rest to those who have been fighting on the front line since 2022, or even earlier.

To do this, we need to establish not only the norms that will allow us to dismiss people, but also to resolve the issue of replacing people at the front. The main thing here is to strengthen the area of training

Kalmykova summarized.

Recall

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat the Servant of the People faction decided to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarPolitics

