New version of draft law on mobilization to be submitted to the Parliament in a few weeks - Defense Ministry

A new version of the draft law on mobilization will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

As Kalmykova noted, the MPs' comments on the draft law were more about form than substance, so the draft law will not change fundamentally.

This law is needed as soon as possible, because it is in the interests of those people who have been protecting us on the front line for about two years... We understand that it will take several weeks said the Deputy Minister.

She added that the main idea of this draft law remains the same: to give rest to those who have been fighting on the front line since 2022, or even earlier.

To do this, we need to establish not only the norms that will allow us to dismiss people, but also to resolve the issue of replacing people at the front. The main thing here is to strengthen the area of training Kalmykova summarized.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat the Servant of the People faction decided to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision.

