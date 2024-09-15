Venezuela arrests 6 foreigners on suspicion of conspiracy

Venezuelan authorities have arrested six foreigners on suspicion of conspiracy to destabilize the country. This was reported by the Venezuelan government, UNN reports.

According to the information, three of the detainees are from the United States, two from Spain and one from the Czech Republic.

The arrest comes as relations between Venezuela and the West, particularly the United States and Spain, have deteriorated following the controversial presidential election in July. Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the election, prompting opposition accusations of fraud.

