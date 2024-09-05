The Vadym Stolar Foundation invites you to join a free psychological support group. The group is part of the Support project aimed at improving the psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians, which has been operating for two years. During this time, the Foundation's psychologists have helped 5 groups of Ukrainians and conducted more than 50 individual consultations. More than 1000 subscribers have joined the group's online chat.

“We invite you to join our free online psychological support group by filling out the form: https://forms.gle/xmq4SiBULDswwHKV6. Here, accompanied by a professional psychologist, you will be able to overcome negative emotions, develop stabilization techniques, regain strength and increase your resilience,” said Natalia Prikhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

In addition to free psychological support groups, the Support project includes a number of other initiatives. The Resilience course is aimed at providing psychological support to the families and friends of Ukrainian soldiers. The course “About Children - for Mothers” helps to understand and raise children and adolescents. The Psychoaction course provides practical skills to support and provide first aid to those around you.

All these courses, practical advice and other relevant psychological content are available on the free telegram channel “Support” led by the Foundation's psychologists, which can be joined by following the link: https://t.me/pidtrymuu.

“We understand how important and how difficult it is for Ukrainians to maintain their vitality and emotional health during the war. And we strive to do our best to help them with this through our Support project, as well as all its courses and initiatives,” said Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation.