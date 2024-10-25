Usyk calls on Trump to help free Ukrainians from Russian captivity
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Usyk asked Joe Rogan to convey a request to Donald Trump during his visit to the podcast. The boxer called on the former US president to use his influence on Putin to release Ukrainian prisoners.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who is preparing for a rematch with British boxer Tyson Fury, asked Joe Rogan, host of the popular American podcast, to pass on the request to his next guest, Donald Trump. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.
Dear Joe Rogan, could you please ask Donald Trump when he appears on your podcast: if Mr. President is so confident in his influence with Putin, could he help free the Azovstal defenders and all Ukrainians from Russian captivity immediately? Time is of the essence. Sincerely, Oleksandr,
