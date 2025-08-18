Users report YouTube outage

$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
02:23 PM • 31130 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 28576 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
01:19 PM • 37145 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
11:50 AM • 31971 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
August 18, 08:34 AM • 105150 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 103798 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58743 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75141 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80162 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
02:23 PM • 31131 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
01:19 PM • 37148 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 76436 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 97806 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:34 AM • 105151 views
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 65658 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 58228 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 91653 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 78060 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 143478 views
Users report YouTube outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Users of the Ukrainian segment of YouTube report problems with the service. Outages have been recorded since 8:00 PM, with most complaints concerning streaming video and the website.

Users report YouTube outage

Users report problems on YouTube, according to data from the monitoring service Downdetector, writes UNN.

Details

Problems are noticed by users of the Ukrainian segment.

A surge in reports of failures - from 8 PM.

The most reported problems are: 53% - streaming video, 41% - website, 6% - app.

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube12.06.25, 21:58 • 4045 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
YouTube