Users report YouTube outage
Kyiv • UNN
Users of the Ukrainian segment of YouTube report problems with the service. Outages have been recorded since 8:00 PM, with most complaints concerning streaming video and the website.
Users report problems on YouTube, according to data from the monitoring service Downdetector, writes UNN.
Details
Problems are noticed by users of the Ukrainian segment.
A surge in reports of failures - from 8 PM.
The most reported problems are: 53% - streaming video, 41% - website, 6% - app.
A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube12.06.25, 21:58 • 4045 views