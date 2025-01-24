U.S. urges senators not to nominate Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary

In the US, more than 80 organizations plan to oppose the appointment of Robert F. on Friday, January 24. Kennedy Jr. to be the US health secretary ahead of Senate hearings next week on Kennedy Jr.'s nomination. This is reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

In the United States, 87 non-governmental organizations opposed the appointment of Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health. They signed a joint letter calling for Kennedy to announce his opposition.

It is noted that this letter is planned to be sent to hundreds of senators today. On Wednesday, January 29, the Senate will hold a hearing on Kennedy's nomination to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The signatory organizations include the Union of Concerned Scientists, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and the National Organization for Women.

If Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. takes over the Department of Health and Human Services, we will face lies and misinformation on an unprecedented scale that could undo centuries of progress in fighting disease and strengthening public health, - the letter says.

Recall

In November last year, Donald Trump announced the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the US Secretary of Health. The new head should counteract the influence of pharmaceutical companies and restore the "Gold Standard" of research.