U.S. Treasury Secretary: Agreement with Ukraine on minerals is not currently under discussion
Kyiv • UNN
The US Treasury Secretary said that the issue of signing an agreement with Ukraine on minerals is not currently being considered. The decision comes after Zelenskiy's early departure from the White House due to a dispute with Trump.
The issue of signing an agreement between Ukraine and the United States of America on minerals is not currently being considered, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, UNN reports citing CNN.
Details
According to him, he does not know "what the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was thinking about.
"All President Zelensky had to do was come and sign this economic agreement," Bessent said.
When asked whether the issue of signing the agreement remains on the agenda, he replied: "Not now".
"I think we have to see if President Zelenskiy wants to continue - what good is an economic agreement that will be recognized as controversial if he wants the fighting to continue? President Trump wants a peace agreement," the US Treasury Secretary added.
Context
On February 28 , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after an argument with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after a conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine. Washington and Kyiv did not sign a minerals agreement.
