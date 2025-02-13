US State Department announces Kellogg's visit to Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine from February 13-22. He will promote, in particular, the American president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring "peace by force." This was reported by the US Department of State, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs said that Trump's aide Kellogg should also promote the U.S. president's goal of "protecting the national security interests" of the United States.

The State Department noted that Kellogg will participate in the Munich Security Conference and visit the headquarters of NATO and the European Union in Brussels.

There, he will "speak with allies and partners across Europe who stand ready to work with the United States to end Russia's war against Ukraine and restore stability to Europe.

In Ukraine, he will meet with government officials and citizens who have bravely endured almost three years of war, - the State Department said.

The US department also emphasized that Trump "has made it clear that the fighting must stop, and the United States is ready to support a long-term solution.

Special Presidential Envoy Kellogg is committed to the tough diplomacy that will be needed to achieve the president's goal, - the State Department's website says.

Recall

The media recently reported that Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg has temporarily halted the development of a plan to end the war in order to consult with NATO. At the Munich conference, he will present an offer of military support in exchange for access to resources.

Recently, US President Trump confirmed Kellogg's upcoming visit to Kyiv and also announced his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.