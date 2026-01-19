$43.180.08
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In 2025, the US attempted to obtain information about Greenland's critical military infrastructure, bypassing Danish agencies. Documents indicate Denmark's concern about these actions, which may be related to attack plans.

US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - Media

In 2025, the US attempted – bypassing the usual channels in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Danish military leadership – to gather information about infrastructure, including critical military infrastructure, in Greenland, and thus potentially information that could be important for planning a US attack on or invasion of Greenland. This was reported by Berlingske, according to UNN.

Details

The publication refers to documents from the Danish Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense, which it received in a heavily censored version for national security reasons. Thus, in January 2025, a US military official twice, with an interval of 6 days, requested information from the Danish military command in Greenland.

Previously unknown documents from the Danish defense department indicate that the Ministry of Defense and the top military leadership of Denmark were concerned that the US – unofficially and without involving Copenhagen – was trying to force Danish counterparts in Greenland to hand over information about military facilities, ports, and airbases in Greenland.

- the article states.

It is indicated that the ministry was – given the "strategic climate" regarding Greenland – immediately informed. The entire top leadership of the Danish defense department, including the Chief of Defense, did the same. Experts say that American espionage against Denmark should be expected in the future.

Recall

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that Denmark is trying to convince Donald Trump to abandon the idea of owning Greenland.

Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media18.01.26, 17:26 • 7222 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
United States