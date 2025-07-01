US imposed sanctions against a Russian cyber-group and its international affiliates

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13806 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 40932 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 42914 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100659 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59824 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60566 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 154093 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129162 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59791 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+19°
4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 63053 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 68622 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 62895 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 54283 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 35818 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 26388 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 36798 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 55285 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100659 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 154093 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 9870 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 63594 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 69256 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 101719 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 129849 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

US imposed sanctions against a Russian cyber-group and its international affiliates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

The US has imposed sanctions on the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for supporting cybercriminal activity. The company provided services to online extortionists who targeted the US defense industry.

US imposed sanctions against a Russian cyber-group and its international affiliates

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions against the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for criminal cyber activities targeting the U.S. defense industrial base and other companies around the world. This is stated in an official announcement by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, writes UNN.

Today, OFAC is sanctioning Aeza Group, a provider of bulletproof hosting (BPH) services, for its role in supporting cybercriminal activities targeting users in the United States and around the world.

- the statement says.

It is noted that Aeza Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg. This company provided BPH services to online blackmail groups and malware users, including Meduza and Lumma operators. They used the hosting service to attack the U.S. defense industrial base and technology companies worldwide.

In addition, OFAC blacklisted two affiliated companies and four individuals who are executives of Aeza Group. Furthermore, in coordination with the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), the US is imposing sanctions against a shell company of Aeza Group in the United Kingdom.

Ukraine extradited a member of an international cybercrime group to the USA18.06.25, 22:13 • 14862 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
United Kingdom
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9