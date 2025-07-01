US imposed sanctions against a Russian cyber-group and its international affiliates

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions against the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for criminal cyber activities targeting the U.S. defense industrial base and other companies around the world. This is stated in an official announcement by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, writes UNN.

Today, OFAC is sanctioning Aeza Group, a provider of bulletproof hosting (BPH) services, for its role in supporting cybercriminal activities targeting users in the United States and around the world. - the statement says.

It is noted that Aeza Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg. This company provided BPH services to online blackmail groups and malware users, including Meduza and Lumma operators. They used the hosting service to attack the U.S. defense industrial base and technology companies worldwide.

In addition, OFAC blacklisted two affiliated companies and four individuals who are executives of Aeza Group. Furthermore, in coordination with the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), the US is imposing sanctions against a shell company of Aeza Group in the United Kingdom.

