US Fed maintains interest rates amid Trump's pressure and stock market records

Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 12616 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 11585 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 11898 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 15339 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 17668 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13341 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24653 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24085 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27922 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Popular news
China supplies Russia with equipment for producing "Oreshnik" – The Telegraph
Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil district
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90472 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 88461 views
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
US Fed maintains interest rates amid Trump's pressure and stock market records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The US Federal Reserve maintained its key interest rate at 3.5-3.75% despite criticism from Trump. This decision led to a record rise in the S&P 500 index.

US Fed maintains interest rates amid Trump's pressure and stock market records

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) at its first meeting in 2026 voted to keep the key interest rate in the range of 3.5-3.75%. The decision was made by a majority vote (10 to 2), despite public criticism from President Donald Trump, who demands a more aggressive easing of monetary policy to stimulate the economy. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during a press conference, strongly defended the central bank's autonomy. This was his first public appearance after the Department of Justice (DoJ) launched a criminal investigation into his Senate testimony regarding the costs of renovating the Fed's headquarters. Powell called this investigation a "pretext" for political pressure.

Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"28.01.26, 02:41 • 10968 views

If you lose the independence of the central bank, it will be extremely difficult to restore confidence in the institution

– Powell emphasized.

He added that the absence of direct control by elected officials is the foundation of a stable economy. Meanwhile, Powell's term ends in May 2026, and Trump, according to sources, is considering loyal candidates for his replacement, including Kevin Hassett or Christopher Waller.

State of the economy and market reaction

The Fed's decision was based on "steady pace" of economic growth and gradual stabilization of the labor market. Although inflation still exceeds the target level of 2%, Powell noted that the outlook has improved. Two Trump appointees, Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller, who advocated for a 0.25% reduction, voted against keeping the rate.

US dollar falls to four-year low due to Trump's statements and pressure on the Fed28.01.26, 07:29 • 3926 views

The stock market reacted to the news with a historic record: the S&P 500 index crossed the psychological mark of 7000 points for the first time in history. Investors, although expecting a pause, remain optimistic about possible rate cuts later this year. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management analysts note that the market will have to be patient while the regulator balances between supporting employment and curbing prices. 

US Supreme Court to review legality of Trump's interference in Federal Reserve operations18.01.26, 04:26 • 5742 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
United States Department of Justice
United States Senate
Donald Trump