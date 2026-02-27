$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
US evacuates embassy staff in Israel amid Trump's approaching decision on Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The US State Department is evacuating non-essential personnel and their families from Israel due to rising tensions with Iran. This decision is seen as a signal of a possible US and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

US evacuates embassy staff in Israel amid Trump's approaching decision on Iran - media

The US State Department announced on Friday the start of evacuation of government employees whose presence "is not critically important" from the embassy in Israel and their family members, citing "security risks" amid growing tensions with Iran, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

"This decision signals that a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran may be imminent," the publication writes. In such a case, the publication notes, "Iran could launch ballistic missiles towards Israel and US targets in the region."

Earlier this week, "the US also evacuated all non-essential personnel and their family members from the embassy in Beirut," the publication writes. Strikes on Iran, it is noted, could lead to an outbreak of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"People may consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available," the US State Department said.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, it is noted, "wrote in a message to embassy staff that anyone who wants to leave the country should do so on Friday."

"The evacuation only applies to non-essential personnel, and the embassy will continue to operate," the publication writes. The ambassador, diplomats, and American personnel working on assistance to US citizens, as well as dealing with security, military, political, and intelligence issues, are stated to remain in the country.

US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, stated that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the crisis with Iran, but at the same time laid out arguments for a possible war against the Islamic Republic.

Trump received military options on Iran - report27.02.26, 08:19 • 3536 views

On Thursday, the commander-in-chief of US forces in the Middle East briefed President Trump on military options against Iran. This was the first time that the commander of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, briefed Trump since the start of the crisis with Iran last December. In recent weeks, Trump has ordered a massive buildup of US military presence in the Middle East. Admiral Cooper's briefing was another sign that Trump's decision on Iran may be imminent, the publication notes.

"The prolonged military buildup, military briefings for the president, and the evacuation of the embassy in Israel sharply contrast with statements by American, Iranian, and Omani officials that nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday were 'positive' and made progress," the publication states.

A spokesman for Iran's armed forces said on Friday that "any unreasonable actions by America will lead to a widespread fire in the region."

He added that in the event of any confrontation, US interests in the region would be within reach of Iranian missiles.

"We do not seek to ignite wars, but we are not afraid of them, and we will resolutely defend our homeland and the interests of our people," said Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who is the main mediator between the US and Iran, will meanwhile visit Washington on Friday to meet with US Vice President JD Vance, sources report.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure26.02.26, 23:54 • 5142 views

Julia Shramko

