US Department of Health initiates large-scale study on mobile phone radiation

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:18 AM • 2286 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 11543 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 16230 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 20689 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19452 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36208 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32070 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27936 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25846 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25164 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - MediaJanuary 16, 06:43 PM • 4672 views
US wants to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for its medium to replenish reserves - ReutersJanuary 16, 06:49 PM • 2948 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 5842 views
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat dronesJanuary 16, 08:46 PM • 6982 views
Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian mediaJanuary 16, 09:01 PM • 3528 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 20688 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 15480 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 48233 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 79539 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 98047 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Tim Walz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Venezuela
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 1132 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 5870 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20573 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25421 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36996 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Instagram
Starlink

US Department of Health initiates large-scale study on mobile phone radiation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The US Department of Health is beginning to study the impact of mobile device radiation on humans. The FDA has removed pages from its website that claimed mobile phones were completely safe.

US Department of Health initiates large-scale study on mobile phone radiation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is officially launching a study into the effects of mobile device radiation on the human body. This decision supports the position of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly stated the connection between mobile phones and neurological disorders and oncological diseases. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In preparation for the research, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed archived pages from its website that claimed mobile phones were completely safe.

Unique cheetah mummies discovered in Saudi Arabian caves16.01.26, 03:14 • 3044 views

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon explained this step by the need to update the scientific basis.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed web pages with old conclusions regarding mobile phone radiation while HHS conducts electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify knowledge gaps, particularly regarding new technologies, to ensure safety and effectiveness.

- Nixon said.

"Make America Healthy Again" Program

The initiative is part of the broader Trump administration strategy. According to Nixon, "the research was conducted under the guidance of President Trump's MAHA Commission in its strategic report." Already 22 states have restricted the use of gadgets in schools to protect the mental and physical health of children.

Despite the new steps by the ministry, the National Cancer Institute and individual pages of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still state that the currently available data do not confirm a link between phone use and the development of brain tumors. The new study is expected to put an end to this scientific debate, taking into account the development of modern communication technologies. 

NASA medical evacuation: ISS crew successfully returns to Earth earlier than planned15.01.26, 12:59 • 3724 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Technology
Carcinoma
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Donald Trump