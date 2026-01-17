US Department of Health initiates large-scale study on mobile phone radiation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is officially launching a study into the effects of mobile device radiation on the human body. This decision supports the position of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly stated the connection between mobile phones and neurological disorders and oncological diseases. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In preparation for the research, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed archived pages from its website that claimed mobile phones were completely safe.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon explained this step by the need to update the scientific basis.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed web pages with old conclusions regarding mobile phone radiation while HHS conducts electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify knowledge gaps, particularly regarding new technologies, to ensure safety and effectiveness. - Nixon said.

"Make America Healthy Again" Program

The initiative is part of the broader Trump administration strategy. According to Nixon, "the research was conducted under the guidance of President Trump's MAHA Commission in its strategic report." Already 22 states have restricted the use of gadgets in schools to protect the mental and physical health of children.

Despite the new steps by the ministry, the National Cancer Institute and individual pages of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still state that the currently available data do not confirm a link between phone use and the development of brain tumors. The new study is expected to put an end to this scientific debate, taking into account the development of modern communication technologies.

