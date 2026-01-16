Unique cheetah mummies discovered in Saudi Arabian caves

Photo: AP

Scientists have made an extraordinary discovery in northern Saudi Arabia: mummified remains of cheetahs have been found in caves near the city of Arar. Research published in the journal "Communications Earth and Environment" reveals details about the populations of these predators that lived in the region between 130 and 1800 years ago. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Researchers unearthed seven mummies and the bones of 54 other cheetahs. The bodies were preserved due to the specific microclimate of the caves - stable temperature and low humidity, which prevented decomposition. The mummies have preserved tissues, although externally they resemble "dried husks."

"This is something I've never seen before." - commented Joan Madurell-Malapeira from the University of Florence on the find.

The preservation of large mammals in such a state is a rare phenomenon, as carcasses are usually destroyed by scavengers.

Secrets of the Cave Den

Scientists do not yet have a definitive answer as to why such a large number of animals concentrated in these particular caves. There is a hypothesis that this place served as a perennial den where females gave birth and raised cubs for many generations.

Ahmed Boug of the National Wildlife Centre of Saudi Arabia called the find "absolutely unprecedented." It confirms that cheetahs were widespread on the Arabian Peninsula much longer than previously thought.

