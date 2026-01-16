$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 13877 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 22800 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55134 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 67584 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36760 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33448 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52529 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42114 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44218 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Publications
Exclusives
Unique cheetah mummies discovered in Saudi Arabian caves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Scientists have found mummified cheetah remains in caves near the city of Arar, indicating their presence in the region between 130 and 1800 years ago. The bodies were preserved due to the unique microclimate of the caves.

Unique cheetah mummies discovered in Saudi Arabian caves
Photo: AP

Scientists have made an extraordinary discovery in northern Saudi Arabia: mummified remains of cheetahs have been found in caves near the city of Arar. Research published in the journal "Communications Earth and Environment" reveals details about the populations of these predators that lived in the region between 130 and 1800 years ago. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Researchers unearthed seven mummies and the bones of 54 other cheetahs. The bodies were preserved due to the specific microclimate of the caves - stable temperature and low humidity, which prevented decomposition. The mummies have preserved tissues, although externally they resemble "dried husks."

"This is something I've never seen before."

- commented Joan Madurell-Malapeira from the University of Florence on the find.

The preservation of large mammals in such a state is a rare phenomenon, as carcasses are usually destroyed by scavengers.

Secrets of the Cave Den

Scientists do not yet have a definitive answer as to why such a large number of animals concentrated in these particular caves. There is a hypothesis that this place served as a perennial den where females gave birth and raised cubs for many generations.

A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria12.01.26, 04:18 • 5408 views

Ahmed Boug of the National Wildlife Centre of Saudi Arabia called the find "absolutely unprecedented." It confirms that cheetahs were widespread on the Arabian Peninsula much longer than previously thought. 

Lost 18th-century Spanish mission found in Texas after decades of searching12.01.26, 09:08 • 5394 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
Saudi Arabia