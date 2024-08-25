U.S. Commander-in-Chief visits Middle East to prevent escalation

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 49576 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136300 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169991 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162804 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203576 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 53251 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 35587 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 48328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101698 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233588 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217065 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101698 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106120 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160045 views
Actual
U.S. Commander-in-Chief visits Middle East to prevent escalation

U.S. Commander-in-Chief visits Middle East to prevent escalation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102030 views

General K.K. Brown began a visit to the Middle East to discuss ways to avoid a new escalation of tensions. The United States is increasing its military presence in the region to deter potential attacks by Iran and its allies.

The Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, Air Force General K.K. Brown, began an unannounced visit to the Middle East on Saturday to discuss ways to avoid a new escalation of tensions that could escalate into a wider conflict. The region is preparing for Iranian threats to attack Israel. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Gen. Brown began his trip in Jordan and plans to visit Egypt and Israel in the coming days to hear from military leaders. His visit comes amid U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages. Brown said that such an agreement “would help reduce tensions” if it is reached.

“At the same time, I will be discussing with my colleagues what we can do to contain any wider escalation and ensure that all necessary measures are in place to avoid wider conflict,” Brown told Reuters before landing in Jordan.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to limit the consequences of the 11-month-long war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. The conflict has caused significant destruction in Gaza, sparked border clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, and provoked attacks by Houthis from Yemen on shipping in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, US troops have been attacked by pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

In recent weeks, the United States has strengthened its military forces in the Middle East to prevent new major attacks by Iran or its allies. In particular, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was sent to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, as well as a squadron of F-22 Raptor fighters and a submarine with cruise missiles.

“We have put additional forces in place to send a strong message of deterrence to prevent a broader conflict... but also to protect our troops if they are attacked,” General Brown said, emphasizing that protecting American forces is ”critical.

Warning to Iran and Hezbollah: The Pentagon is sending a nuclear submarine to the Middle East12.08.24, 13:53 • 23134 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising