U.S. Commander-in-Chief visits Middle East to prevent escalation

The Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, Air Force General K.K. Brown, began an unannounced visit to the Middle East on Saturday to discuss ways to avoid a new escalation of tensions that could escalate into a wider conflict. The region is preparing for Iranian threats to attack Israel. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Gen. Brown began his trip in Jordan and plans to visit Egypt and Israel in the coming days to hear from military leaders. His visit comes amid U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages. Brown said that such an agreement “would help reduce tensions” if it is reached.

“At the same time, I will be discussing with my colleagues what we can do to contain any wider escalation and ensure that all necessary measures are in place to avoid wider conflict,” Brown told Reuters before landing in Jordan.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to limit the consequences of the 11-month-long war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. The conflict has caused significant destruction in Gaza, sparked border clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, and provoked attacks by Houthis from Yemen on shipping in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, US troops have been attacked by pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

In recent weeks, the United States has strengthened its military forces in the Middle East to prevent new major attacks by Iran or its allies. In particular, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was sent to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, as well as a squadron of F-22 Raptor fighters and a submarine with cruise missiles.

“We have put additional forces in place to send a strong message of deterrence to prevent a broader conflict... but also to protect our troops if they are attacked,” General Brown said, emphasizing that protecting American forces is ”critical.

