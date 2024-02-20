US citizen arrested in Russia for raising funds for the Armed Forces

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a woman with Russian and US citizenship was arrested on suspicion of treason for raising funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Russian Federal Security Service , UNN reports .

Details

The arrested woman is 33 years old and has dual citizenship in Russia and the United States. According to the SBU, since February 2022, the suspect has been collecting money "in favor of a Ukrainian organization" that was used for the needs of the Armed Forces. In particular, it was spent on "tactical medicine items, equipment, munitions and ammunition.

The FSB also claims that the arrested woman has repeatedly participated in public rallies "in support of the Kyiv regime" in the United States. Under the article on high treason in Russia, she faces long sentences, up to life imprisonment.

Addendum

According to the Russian human rights organization First Department, 2023 was a record year for the number of cases brought under the article on high treason. According to official information alone, the courts received 63 criminal cases, 33 of which have already resulted in guilty verdicts. Human rights activists expect that this year there will be even more treason charges.

Recall

A Moscow court arrested actor Alexei Panin in absentia for justifying terrorism through a social media post about the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.