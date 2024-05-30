US to boycott UN tribute to Iran leader killed in helicopter crash - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

US to boycott UN tribute to Iran leader killed in helicopter crash - Reuters

Kyiv

 23484 views

The United States is reportedly boycotting a UN commemoration of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The United States will boycott a United Nations tribute on Thursday to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed earlier this month in a helicopter crash, a U.S. official said, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly traditionally meets to pay tribute to any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death. The tribute will feature speeches about Raisi.

"We won't attend this event in any capacity," a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. The U.S. boycott has not previously been reported.

"The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memorializing their decades-long oppressor," said the U.S. official. "Raisi was involved in numerous, horrific human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988."

"Some of the worst human rights abuses on record, especially against the women and girls of Iran, took place during his tenure," the official said.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York declined to comment.

Addition

Raisi, a hardline supporter who was considered a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter crashed in bad weather in the mountains near the border with Azerbaijan on May 19.

On May 20, the UN Security Council observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the helicopter crash. Deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood reluctantly rose along with his 14 colleagues.

The United States has expressed its "official condolences" over Raisi's death, the US State Department said on May 20. White House National Security spokesman John Kirby also said that day:"there is no doubt that this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been sharply criticized by some Republican members of Congress for expressing their condolences to Iran.

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021 and in office ordered tougher moral laws, led a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests, and actively promoted nuclear talks with world powers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
polandPoland

