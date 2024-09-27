ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
US announces new projects to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 14858 views

The United States will fund two new projects to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. They will help restore damaged sites and strengthen Ukraine's capacity to investigate the illegal export of cultural property.

The United States will fund two new projects to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Lee Satterfield announced at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 26, UNN reports , citing the State Department. 

Details

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Lee Satterfield met with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and emphasized the United States' continued support for the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's efforts to protect and preserve Ukrainian culture.

 It is reported that in partnership with the Center for Cultural Heritage at the University of Pennsylvania, the United States will help provide Ukrainians with the data and skills needed to repair and restore damaged cultural heritage. 

In addition, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice will work with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to strengthen Ukraine's ability to investigate, prosecute and track looted, stolen and illegally exported cultural property, as well as to bring perpetrators to justice.

The US Under Secretary of State also pointed out the importance of the introduction on September 10 of emergency restrictions on the importation of certain categories of Ukrainian cultural property into the United States. These restrictions, which will remain in effect until March 2029, will prevent the illegal export and sale of Ukraine's cultural heritage and facilitate its recovery and legal return, in coordination with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

Recall 

On September 19, Washington allocated one million dollars to the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCulture

