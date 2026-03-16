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Up to UAH 900,000 for a PhD project: a competition for works within the framework of the project postgraduate experiment has started in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

The Ministry of Education is starting the selection of PhD projects for the training of doctors of philosophy within the framework of the experiment. Participants will receive funds for research and salaries.

Up to UAH 900,000 for a PhD project: a competition for works within the framework of the project postgraduate experiment has started in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is launching a selection of PhD research projects within the framework of an experimental project for training doctoral candidates in project-based postgraduate studies, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

As reported by the Ministry, this is a new format in which the training of doctors of philosophy is built around real research with funding, a team, an implementation plan, and an expected result. For universities and scientific institutions, this is an opportunity to involve young researchers in working on priority scientific tasks, and for the candidates themselves, it is an opportunity to prepare for postgraduate studies by participating in a real research project, combining scientific work with the acquisition of research competencies.

Project-based postgraduate study is a pilot model that should show how PhD training can work when the candidate works from the beginning on a clearly formulated research project with defined goals, resources, and expected results. For young researchers, this is an opportunity to focus on their own research and build a scientific career through real project work. For the state, it is a tool for forming strong research teams and supporting research that has practical value. If the model proves its effectiveness within the experiment, it can be scaled up.

— said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi.

At the same time, this format does not cancel traditional postgraduate studies; it is an experimental model that is being implemented in parallel.

Ukraine launches an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies: what changes for PhDs05.02.26, 18:57 • 3644 views

Stages of competitive selection

The competition will take place in two stages:

  • First stage. March 16 – May 1, 2026 (until 13:00 Kyiv time). Preparation and submission of applications through the National Electronic Scientific and Information System (URIS);
    • Second stage. May 2 – June 8, 2026. Processing and scientific examination of submitted materials.

      It is planned that the results of the examination will be considered by the Scientific Committee of the National Council for the Development of Science and Technology of Ukraine and the Scientific and Expert Council of the Ministry of Education and Science by June 17, 2026.

      The order on the results of the competitive selection is planned to be prepared by June 26, 2026.

      The start of implementation and funding of selected PhD projects will begin on July 1, 2026.

      Who can participate

      Participants in the experimental project can be higher education institutions and scientific institutions that, according to the results of the state attestation of scientific activity, are classified as group A or B in the natural sciences and mathematics, and have a license to train students of the third level of higher education (Doctor of Philosophy).

      Who submits a PhD project

      The application for participation in the competition is formed jointly by two participants: a potential PhD candidate and a potential PhD project supervisor.

      The supervisor must:

      • have a scientific degree of Doctor of Sciences, Candidate of Sciences, or Doctor of Philosophy;
        • work at the relevant institution as their primary place of employment;
          • reside and work in Ukraine for at least 6 months out of the last 12 months before the announcement of the competition.

            Criteria for candidates:

            • possession of a master's degree (for 2026 graduates – a current certificate from the Unified State Electronic Database on Education regarding their study status);
              • conducting research primarily in Ukraine;
                • proven experience in scientific activity (publications, participation in competitions, projects, etc.).

                  Thematic areas of research

                  The competition covers priority areas that correspond to the directions of the Strategy for Digital Development of Innovation Activities of Ukraine until 2030 and have the potential for the development of advanced science and/or practical implementation. The competition covers areas of natural sciences and technologies, including:

                  1. Mathematics, statistics: Data Science and big data analytics; cryptography and mathematical security; digital twins and engineering modeling; machine learning; quantum computing, communications, sensors, and metrology.
                    1. Physics and astronomy, applied physics and nanomaterials: directed energy systems; physical design and application of new materials (high-strength composites, semiconductors, energy-efficient and carbon-neutral materials, nanomaterials, “smart” materials, radio-masking materials, 3D printing, etc.); technologies of modern atomic reactors (SMR); observational astronomy technologies and sensor networks; satellite communication technologies; quantum physics.
                      1. Chemistry: creation, design, and engineering of special substances; green chemistry and sustainable chemical synthesis; molecular design of new materials; pharmaceutical chemistry; quantum chemistry.
                        1. Earth sciences, ecology: technologies for exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals; nature-based solutions (afforestation, wetland restoration, management of degraded areas); sustainable water and soil management, green urban systems; natural science approaches to the circular economy; carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.
                          1. Biology and biochemistry: human body resistance to extreme factors; biological safety and protection of the population from biological threats; biotechnologies for sustainable agriculture; molecular biological and biochemical foundations of biopharmaceutics and regenerative technologies; bio- and genetic engineering.

                            Preference is given to projects aimed at meeting the priority needs of Ukraine's security and economy.

                            Key requirements for a PhD project

                            A PhD project is submitted through the URIS system and is evaluated according to the following criteria:

                            • scientific justification of the research;
                              • novelty of results;
                                • practical significance and social utility;
                                  • prospects for commercialization of results;
                                    • impact on Ukraine's security and economic development.

                                      The duration of the PhD project is determined within the period of the candidate's training.

                                      Funding

                                      The maximum cost of a PhD project is up to UAH 900,000 for 12 months, in 2026 (6 months) — up to UAH 450,000.

                                      The salary of a PhD candidate at the 14th tariff category with a coefficient of 3 is up to UAH 25,000 per month, and for the project supervisor — 0.25 of the 18th tariff category rate — up to UAH 4,400 per month (including allowances for scientific degree and academic title).

                                      Also, for the first time during PhD training, articles, materials/reagents/business trips are separately funded — up to UAH 310,000/year. Administrative expenses of the university/institute — up to UAH 135,000/year.

                                      Academic integrity

                                      The following are prohibited in competitive applications:

                                      • fabrication or falsification of data;
                                        • plagiarism and self-plagiarism;
                                          • presenting others' results as one's own.

                                            The use of artificial intelligence for full generation of application texts is also considered a violation of academic integrity, unless it is provided for by the research task.

                                            What to do now

                                            Higher education institutions and scientific institutions should already at this stage:

                                            • familiarize themselves with the terms of the competition;
                                              • check compliance with participation requirements;
                                                • identify potential teams of "supervisor + candidate";
                                                  • prepare a PhD research submission.

                                                    Where to find the terms of the competition

                                                    The terms of the competitive selection, the list of requirements for PhD research projects, the submission format, and documents are available at the links: https://nauka.gov.ua/information/pa2026/

                                                    Antonina Tumanova

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                                                    Oksen Lisovyi
                                                    Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
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