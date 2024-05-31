UNN is looking for editors and journalists

IA UNN announces a competition to fill the vacant positions of news feed editor and journalist.

Requirements:

- Media experience is required;

- Awareness of social and political issues in Ukraine;

- Perfect command of Ukrainian and Russian languages;

- Attentiveness, accuracy, conscientiousness, a high level of self-organization, broad-mindedness, and the ability to learn quickly;

- Willingness to work for results.

- Full-time employment.

Remuneration: competitive.

Please send your resume to [email protected] (please indicate "Resume" in the subject line).