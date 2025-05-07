Unmanned systems forces destroyed a rare enemy radar "Zaslon" worth $46 million and two TOS-2 "Tosochka"

$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5138 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17104 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29386 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46030 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41490 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48089 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43522 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40639 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96039 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100219 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Popular news

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 17104 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96039 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100219 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93742 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84969 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29819 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63320 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113170 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109415 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120192 views
Unmanned systems forces destroyed a rare enemy radar "Zaslon" worth $46 million and two TOS-2 "Tosochka"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

SBS "Raid" operators struck the "Zaslon" radar in the Kursk region, capable of detecting targets at a distance of 300 km. Also, two new TOS-2 flamethrower systems were destroyed in Donetsk region.

Unmanned systems forces destroyed a rare enemy radar "Zaslon" worth $46 million and two TOS-2 "Tosochka"

Operators of the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBS) struck rare enemy equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the SBS on Telegram.

Details

Thus, in the Kursk region, at a considerable distance from the state border, the operators of "Raid", as part of the consolidated detachment of the BPS "Bumblebee" 78 ODShP, struck and disabled the "Barrier" radar on a wheeled base.

This is a rare modification of the shipborne radar complex, which is installed on Russian newest corvettes. It is capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 300 km, providing target designation to anti-aircraft missiles and controlling the fire of air defense and artillery

- said in the SBS.

They clarified that the cost of one ship "Barrier", which was announced by Russian media, in 2019 amounted to about $46 million.

And in the Donetsk region, the operators of "Raid" struck two newest Russian flamethrower systems TOS-2 "Tosochka", which are a deep modernization of TOS-1A "Solntsepek". TOS-2 was adopted by the Russian Armed Forces in 2021, and the first destruction of this system in Ukraine was recorded in February 2025

- the statement reads.

Let's remind

On May 2, GUR soldiers with a strike from the Magura sea drone destroyed an enemy combat aircraft. This is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a sea drone.

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers28.04.25, 04:26 • 49248 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
