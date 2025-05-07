Unmanned systems forces destroyed a rare enemy radar "Zaslon" worth $46 million and two TOS-2 "Tosochka"
Kyiv • UNN
SBS "Raid" operators struck the "Zaslon" radar in the Kursk region, capable of detecting targets at a distance of 300 km. Also, two new TOS-2 flamethrower systems were destroyed in Donetsk region.
Operators of the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBS) struck rare enemy equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the SBS on Telegram.
Details
Thus, in the Kursk region, at a considerable distance from the state border, the operators of "Raid", as part of the consolidated detachment of the BPS "Bumblebee" 78 ODShP, struck and disabled the "Barrier" radar on a wheeled base.
This is a rare modification of the shipborne radar complex, which is installed on Russian newest corvettes. It is capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 300 km, providing target designation to anti-aircraft missiles and controlling the fire of air defense and artillery
They clarified that the cost of one ship "Barrier", which was announced by Russian media, in 2019 amounted to about $46 million.
And in the Donetsk region, the operators of "Raid" struck two newest Russian flamethrower systems TOS-2 "Tosochka", which are a deep modernization of TOS-1A "Solntsepek". TOS-2 was adopted by the Russian Armed Forces in 2021, and the first destruction of this system in Ukraine was recorded in February 2025
Let's remind
On May 2, GUR soldiers with a strike from the Magura sea drone destroyed an enemy combat aircraft. This is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a sea drone.
