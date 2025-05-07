Unmanned systems forces destroyed a rare enemy radar "Zaslon" worth $46 million and two TOS-2 "Tosochka"

Operators of the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBS) struck rare enemy equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the SBS on Telegram.

Details

Thus, in the Kursk region, at a considerable distance from the state border, the operators of "Raid", as part of the consolidated detachment of the BPS "Bumblebee" 78 ODShP, struck and disabled the "Barrier" radar on a wheeled base.

This is a rare modification of the shipborne radar complex, which is installed on Russian newest corvettes. It is capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 300 km, providing target designation to anti-aircraft missiles and controlling the fire of air defense and artillery - said in the SBS.

They clarified that the cost of one ship "Barrier", which was announced by Russian media, in 2019 amounted to about $46 million.

And in the Donetsk region, the operators of "Raid" struck two newest Russian flamethrower systems TOS-2 "Tosochka", which are a deep modernization of TOS-1A "Solntsepek". TOS-2 was adopted by the Russian Armed Forces in 2021, and the first destruction of this system in Ukraine was recorded in February 2025 - the statement reads.

Let's remind

On May 2, GUR soldiers with a strike from the Magura sea drone destroyed an enemy combat aircraft. This is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a sea drone.

