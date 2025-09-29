Unknown drones attacked Voskresensk in Moscow Oblast: details
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday night, loud explosions were heard in Voskresensk, Moscow Oblast, likely from air defense systems engaging unknown drones. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified; there are no official comments from the Russian authorities.
Explosions were heard in the Moscow region on Monday night. The city of Voskresensk was attacked by unknown drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and monitoring channels.
Details
According to locals, loud explosions were heard in the city. Residents were urged to stay in safe places. Reportedly, air defense was working on unknown drones.
The condition of the victims and the extent of the damage are currently being clarified. There are no official comments from the Russian authorities yet.
Recall
The city of Bryansk in the Russian Federation was attacked on the night of September 29. A missile threat warning system was activated in the Karachevsky district.
Reportedly, a hit on an industrial plant is known.
