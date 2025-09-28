Series of explosions in Belgorod: part of the city and region without power – Telegram channels

On the evening of September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Belgorod and the region. Users are publishing videos showing the aftermath of the strikes on the city, with smoke and explosions visible in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations, UNN writes.

Details

As a result of the attacks, electricity and water supply disappeared in Belgorod and neighboring areas. According to Telegram channels, at least two targets were hit in the city: a thermal power plant and a substation, which is confirmed by numerous videos from the scene.

Users are sharing footage of the "arrivals" and reporting that the city has completely lost electricity and water supply.

Electricity disappeared in Belgorod: elevators stopped, shops are closed or only accept cash.

According to local public pages, transport runs intermittently, there is no lighting on some streets, and traffic lights are not working.