Series of explosions in Belgorod: part of the city and region without power – Telegram channels

Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 21317 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 37575 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 28707 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 31023 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 55913 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 68027 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 87999 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 144472 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55910 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 48592 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Trump's invitation to Moscow remains valid - PeskovSeptember 28, 09:29 AM • 10333 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three childrenPhotoSeptember 28, 10:08 AM • 18243 views
Kyiv after a massive attack: Ihnat urges not to share videos of debrisSeptember 28, 10:53 AM • 10975 views
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC01:05 PM • 17302 views
Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region02:23 PM • 6056 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 51845 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 144473 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 67272 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 77163 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 77646 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Moldova
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 26515 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 87996 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 47112 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 51603 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 53095 views
The Times
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Facebook

Series of explosions in Belgorod: part of the city and region without power – Telegram channels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1982 views

On September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Belgorod and the region. As a result of the attacks, electricity and water supply were cut off, and a thermal power plant and a substation were hit.

Series of explosions in Belgorod: part of the city and region without power – Telegram channels

On the evening of September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Belgorod and the region. Users are publishing videos showing the aftermath of the strikes on the city, with smoke and explosions visible in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations, UNN writes.

Details

As a result of the attacks, electricity and water supply disappeared in Belgorod and neighboring areas. According to Telegram channels, at least two targets were hit in the city: a thermal power plant and a substation, which is confirmed by numerous videos from the scene.

Users are sharing footage of the "arrivals" and reporting that the city has completely lost electricity and water supply. 

Electricity disappeared in Belgorod: elevators stopped, shops are closed or only accept cash.

According to local public pages, transport runs intermittently, there is no lighting on some streets, and traffic lights are not working.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity