Unknown drone wreckage found in northern Poland

In the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship in northern Poland, the military gendarmerie has launched an investigation after fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle were discovered. This was reported by the agency on the social network X on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the gendarmerie, the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship department is conducting operational activities at the site where an unidentified flying object was found. The details of the drone's origin and the circumstances of its appearance are currently being investigated.

The Military Gendarmerie Department in Elbląg, under the supervision of the prosecutor of the Military Department of the Olsztyn-Południe District Prosecutor's Office in Olsztyn, is conducting operations at the site where an unidentified aerial object was found in Wielki Łęck, Działdowo County. – law enforcement officers reported.

Law enforcement officers urge local residents not to approach the wreckage and to report any suspicious findings.

