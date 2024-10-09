Unexploded warhead of Russian drone neutralized in Zhytomyr region

An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in a forest in Zhytomyr district. Later, the explosive object was defused, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

Law enforcement reportedly evacuated mushroom pickers and vacationers. After that, they neutralized the explosive object by detonating it.

The police once again reminded that it is strictly forbidden to touch or move suspicious objects or ammunition, parts of missiles, shells, bombs, UAVs, etc. If you find them, you should move to a safe distance in the same way you came and report the discovery to the police by calling 102 or the rescuers by calling 101.

Before the arrival of special services, it is necessary to warn other people about the danger and make sure that no one approaches the find.

An enemy drone with an unexploded warhead discovered in Poltava region