Unexploded warhead of Russian drone neutralized in Zhytomyr region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142753 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181629 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112051 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172254 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137754 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154659 views
Unexploded warhead of Russian drone neutralized in Zhytomyr region

Unexploded warhead of Russian drone neutralized in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12466 views

An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in the forest of Zhytomyr district. The police evacuated the people and defused the explosive object, reminding them of the safety rules when detecting suspicious objects.

An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in a forest in Zhytomyr district. Later, the explosive object was defused, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

Law enforcement reportedly evacuated mushroom pickers and vacationers. After that, they neutralized the explosive object by detonating it.

The police once again reminded that it is strictly forbidden to touch or move suspicious objects or ammunition, parts of missiles, shells, bombs, UAVs, etc. If you find them, you should move to a safe distance in the same way you came and report the discovery to the police by calling 102 or the rescuers by calling 101.

Before the arrival of special services, it is necessary to warn other people about the danger and make sure that no one approaches the find.

An enemy drone with an unexploded warhead discovered in Poltava region07.10.24, 10:05 • 14410 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising