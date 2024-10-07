An enemy drone with an unexploded warhead discovered in Poltava region

In the Poltava region, after one of the recent air attacks, an enemy attack UAV was discovered with an unexploded warhead. It was neutralized at the site of the discovery. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region, UNN reports.

Details

“Having examined the UAV, the explosive experts found out that it was a Geranium-2 attack aircraft. Taking into account the danger of moving the enemy device, police sappers, having inspected the damaged UAV, neutralized the warhead and took it to a safe place for destruction by explosion,” the statement said.

Law enforcement officers reminded that it is strictly forbidden to move or touch the remains of missiles and unexploded ordnance on your own. If you find them, you should immediately contact the police.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the components in enemy drones are different every time.

“If at the beginning, for example, the Iranian drones they launched, it was observed that the layout of the circuits in 10 to 20 objects that came for research was approximately the same, that is, it was mass production, now they are assembling a local batch from what is available. But again, this is a weapon, it flies and causes evil,” Ruvin said.