Unexploded missile falls in Poltava region during Russian attack

An unexploded rocket fell in Poltava region during an enemy attack. According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Philip Pronin, there were no casualties, UNN reports.

According to Pronin, in the morning, the Russians fired rockets at Ukraine. The enemy attacked Poltava region in particular. Air defense was operating in the region.

"An unexploded rocket fell into the yard of a private house in Kremenchuk district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. An outbuilding was damaged. Specialists are working at the scene," said the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On January 13, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.