“Undercover UOC (MP) conducted information sabotage against Ukraine: FSB agents to stand trial
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU brought to court a case against four people, including a priest of the UOC (MP), who worked for the FSB. They face life in prison for high treason and spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.
The Security Service of Ukraine has completed a pre-trial investigation into the members of a criminal organization that conducted information sabotage against Ukraine on the order of the FSB. Among the suspects is the head of the Kyiv church of the UOC (MP), who was a member of the Russian secret service's intelligence apparatus, UNN reports citing the SBU.
Details
According to the case file, the cleric coordinated three accomplices - so-called "political experts" who, while in Kyiv, massively disseminated Kremlin narratives. In their materials, they justified Russia's war against Ukraine and incited interfaith hatred in our country.
As a reminder, in March 2024, the SBU detained all four defendants.
Currently, the indictments against the detainees have been sent to court. The offenders face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
According to the investigation, the defendants were part of one of the largest FSB agent networks operating in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Thanks to the SBU's prompt response, the enemy cell was neutralized at the beginning of its subversive activities against Ukraine.
A special pre-trial investigation is underway against more than 10 other members of the Russian intelligence service, as they are hiding abroad.
It has been established that the accused cleric personally supervised the dissemination of anti-Ukrainian content through controlled channels in Telegram and YouTube, Facebook pages and official websites of various dioceses of the UOC (MP).
Immediately after the publication of the paid-for materials, they were immediately "picked up" by central TV channels and online publications of the Russian Federation, which spread fakes about our country.
In this way, the racists hoped to discredit Ukraine in the international arena, especially in the eyes of our Western partners.
Add
Based on the evidence collected, the detainees are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
▪️ part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
▪️ part 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities);
▪️ part 4 of Art. 28, part 1, part 2 of Art. 255 (creation and participation in a criminal organization);
▪️ part 4 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 161 (incitement to religious hatred and enmity committed by an organized group);
▪️ part 4 of article 28, parts. 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).