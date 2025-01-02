Under investigation, but with millions in income: NBU's chief lawyer continues to work despite criminal case

Oleksandr Zyma, against whom criminal proceedings have been opened, continues to work as the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and receive an unheard-of income. In December alone, his work cost the state almost 700 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

In December 2024, Oleksandr Zyma filed four notifications with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption on significant changes in his property status.

Two reports concerned the salary received by the official in November - in total of UAH 479 ,339.

Two more notifications were about Zima's salary in December. He received a total of UAH 693 ,206.

Thus, in just two months, Oleksandr Zyma, against whom the police are investigating a criminal case for an official crime, received almost UAH 1.2 million in salary from the state.

Criminal proceedings have been opened against Oleksandr Zyma for possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from Oleksandr Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, in which he recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the DGF withdraw the claims filed by Concord Bank against the NBU before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

The prosecutor's office transferred the case to the Pechersk Police Department for investigation.

After that, investigators recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedok as victims in Zima's case, which automatically confirmed that the official's actions caused harm. Experts interviewed by UNN indicate that the next step in the investigation of this criminal proceeding should be to interrogate Zyma and serve him with a notice of suspicion.