Under investigation, but with millions in income: NBU's chief lawyer continues to work despite criminal case

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157405 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139939 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177351 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114014 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137157 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136613 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72433 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105156 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107355 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185467 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136613 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136368 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153386 views
Under investigation, but with millions in income: NBU's chief lawyer continues to work despite criminal case

Under investigation, but with millions in income: NBU's chief lawyer continues to work despite criminal case

 • 26361 views

Under investigation, but with millions in income: the NBU's chief lawyer continues to work despite the criminal case.

Oleksandr Zyma, against whom criminal proceedings have been opened, continues to work as the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and receive an unheard-of income. In December alone, his work cost the state almost 700 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

In December 2024, Oleksandr Zyma filed four notifications with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption on significant changes in his property status.

Two reports concerned the salary received by the official in November -  in total of UAH 479 ,339.

Two more notifications were about Zima's salary in December. He received a total of UAH 693 ,206.

Thus, in just two months, Oleksandr Zyma, against whom the police are investigating a criminal case for an official crime, received almost UAH 1.2 million in salary from the state.

Criminal proceedings have been opened against Oleksandr Zyma for possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from Oleksandr Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, in which he recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the DGF withdraw the claims filed by Concord Bank against the NBU before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

The prosecutor's office transferred the case to the Pechersk Police Department for investigation.

After that, investigators recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedok as victims in Zima's case, which automatically confirmed that the official's actions caused harm. Experts interviewed by UNN indicate that the next step in the investigation of this criminal proceeding should be to interrogate Zyma and serve him with a notice of suspicion.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

