UN: September was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2024
Kyiv • UNN
In September 2024, at least 208 civilians were killed in Ukraine. This was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024. This is stated in a statement by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the UN, at least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 injured in Ukraine in September, making it the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024.
Among those killed during this period, in particular, nine children were killed, and 76 young Ukrainians were injured.
It is also noted that 46% of those killed by the attacks of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine were people over 60 years old.
Rocket attacks across the country, especially against the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, contributed to the increase in casualties. Near the front line, UAV attacks accounted for a significant proportion of casualties,
It added that the vast majority of civilian casualties - 92% and damage to educational and medical facilities - 96% - in September continued to occur in the territory controlled by Ukraine. At least 30 shelling incidents damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure (25 in Ukrainian-controlled territory and 5 in Russian-occupied territory).
