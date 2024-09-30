Ukraine plans to use dental formula to identify dead, missing persons - Dobroserdov

Ukraine plans to use the possibility of identification by dental formula, in addition to a number of technologies that are currently used to identify the bodies of the dead and missing. This was announced during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov, UNN reports.

Details

"We use not only DNA, but also visual identification, identification based on other information we have on the missing person, fingerprinting. We are now having a serious discussion about using the possibility of dental formula - we will learn from the experience of foreign institutions and implement such opportunities in the future," said Dobroserdov.

