Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
All repatriated bodies of soldiers are registered and identified - Commissioner for Missing Persons

All repatriated bodies of soldiers are registered and identified - Commissioner for Missing Persons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12683 views

The Commissioner for Missing Persons denied rumors of cremation of unidentified bodies. He emphasized that every repatriated body of a fallen soldier is accounted for and investigated.

All the bodies of fallen soldiers who were repatriated to Ukraine are being investigated and identified. This was emphasized by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov during a discussion at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"We hear various conversations, the last thing citizens asked us at our meetings, someone who launched the ISIS, was whether it is true that bodies that are transferred for repatriation, if they cannot be identified quickly, are transferred to a crematorium so that Ukraine cannot calculate and announce the losses of its military personnel. I am definitely ready to say that this is not the case, and each body is being accounted for, and work is underway to find out who it is," Dobrocerdov emphasized.

Russia blocks not only exchange of prisoners but also repatriation of bodies of fallen soldiers - Coordination Center20.05.24, 20:07 • 22153 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

